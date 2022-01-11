Gold, silver commemorative bars for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics launched

People's Daily Online) 17:53, January 11, 2022

Photo shows the obverse and reverse of a gold bar to commemorate the opening ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo courtesy of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games)

A new set of gold and silver commemorative bars for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games has recently been launched at Beijing 2022 official licensed merchandise stores.

All gold and silver bars feature the official emblem of the 24th Winter Olympics on the obverse, decorated with pictures of the Olympic flame and the Great Wall, one of China's best-known landmarks, as well as the Chinese characters for “opening.”

The reverse is inscribed with different designs, including the emblem and a photo of the National Stadium (also known as the “Bird's Nest”), which will be the venue for the opening ceremony during the 2022 Winter Olympics, as well as the Chinese characters for “Feb. 4, 2022, in memory of the opening of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.”

The full set of gold bars contains 5 grams, 10 grams, 30 grams, 50 grams and 100 grams of 99.9 percent gold, respectively. Meanwhile, the silver bars are comprised of 10 grams, 30 grams, 50 grams and 100 grams of 99.9 percent silver, respectively.

It has been reported that a full set of the six gold bars or six silver bars can be assembled together to present a silhouette of the National Stadium.

Photo shows the packaging of a gold bar. (Photo courtesy of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games)

Photo shows a silver bar to commemorate the opening ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo courtesy of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)