Telecom Technology Operation Center for 2022 Winter Olympics unveiled in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 14:22, January 11, 2022

A staff member demonstrates the digital operation platform at the Telecom Technology Operation Center (TTOC) established for the 2022 Winter Olympics. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

China Unicom's Winter Olympics Telecom Technology Operation Center (TTOC) for the 2022 Winter Olympics was put into operation on Monday at the Shougang Park, Beijing. The center will support the communication of the three competition zones in Beijing and Zhangjiakou.

