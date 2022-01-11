Home>>
Shining moments in China's Winter Olympic Games history
(People's Daily App) 16:02, January 11, 2022
As the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics draws near, let's look back on the history of China's Winter Olympic Games and see those historical highlights of Chinese athletes in Lake Placid, Albertville, Salt Lake City, Vancouver and PyeongChang.
(Source: Guangming Daily; Translated by Wang Ziyuan and Xie Wanrong; Produced by Xu Shilin)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Telecom Technology Operation Center for 2022 Winter Olympics unveiled in Beijing
- Beijing 2022 licensed merchandise integrate Olympic spirit with Chinese culture
- Beijing 2022 meaningful opportunity to foster atmosphere of solidarity, resilience, international cooperation
- Chinese rocket tech powers homegrown bobsleighs for Beijing Winter Olympics
- Chinese community in Cambodia cheers for upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, Spring Festival
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.