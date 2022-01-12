Welcome to Xiongan Winter Olympic Cultural Square

Ecns.cn) 11:20, January 12, 2022

A family visits the Winter Olympic Cultural Square in Xiongan New Area in China’s Hebei Province, January 11, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Han Bing)

The Winter Olympic Cultural Square in Xiongan New Area, which covers more than 128,000 square meters, integrates functions of entertainment and landscaping. The giant electronic screen will live-stream the opening and closing ceremonies and all events of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

