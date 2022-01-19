China's Shenzhen reports 1 new COVID-19 case among closed-loop hotel staff

Xinhua) 08:51, January 19, 2022

SHENZHEN, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen reported on Tuesday one new COVID-19 case, who was found among the staff working in a hotel under closed-loop management, local authorities said.

The patient is a cleaning worker in a hotel where aircrew working in international flights reside. She has been sent to a designated hospital for treatment, according to a news conference held by Shenzhen authorities.

Epidemiological investigations and source tracing of the newly-added case are being carried out.

From Jan. 7 to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the metropolis had reported 18 cases.

