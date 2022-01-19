China's Xi'an city reports new local COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 10:15, January 19, 2022

XI'AN, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday.

The city has reported single-digit new cases for seven straight days since the resurgence of the epidemic in December.

Xi'an has registered 2,050 local cases in the latest resurgence. Of these, 1,208 had recovered after treatment by Monday, said the city's health commission.

A total of 842 cases are receiving medical treatment, all of which are mild and moderate cases and in stable condition.

Eight medium-risk areas in the city were adjusted to low-risk areas on Monday. At present, one high-risk area and nine medium-risk areas still remain in Xi'an.

