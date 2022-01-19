U.S. CDC faces criticism for 'unrealistic' guidance: CNN

Xinhua) January 19, 2022

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s recent advice that asked schools to "cancel or hold high-risk sports and extra-curricular activities virtually," was called as an "unrealistic" guidance, CNN reported.

The CDC has advised schools to cancel high-risk sports or hold them virtually in areas which are considered to have a high COVID-19 transmission rate.

The guidance, if followed, nearly every U.S. school would cancel football, wrestling, band and loads of other mainstay school activities, according to the article published by CNN on Monday.

The CDC faced criticism for issuing the guidance as it seems to have not considered whether Americans will--or even can--follow its advice.

"It is unlikely, unreasonable, and unrealistic" to think Americans will follow the agency's suggestions, William Schaffner, an adviser to the CDC for four decades, was quoted by CNN as saying.

"Making public health recommendations -- they are not a platonic ideal," Schaffner continued. "They have to work in the real world."

