Local authorities take measures to improve people's living and working conditions in Guangxi
People work at the workshop of a paper product company in a relocation site for poverty alleviation in Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2022. Located in Chengxi community of Xingye County, the relocation site for poverty alleviation in Guangxi has more than 5,600 residents. Local authorities has constructed a series of supporting infrastructure and facilities to improve people's living and working conditions. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
A resident receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital near a relocation site for poverty alleviation in Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2022. Located in Chengxi community of Xingye County, the relocation site for poverty alleviation in Guangxi has more than 5,600 residents. Local authorities has constructed a series of supporting infrastructure and facilities to improve people's living and working conditions. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
A resident cooks at home in a relocation site for poverty alleviation in Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2022. Located in Chengxi community of Xingye County, the relocation site for poverty alleviation in Guangxi has more than 5,600 residents. Local authorities has constructed a series of supporting infrastructure and facilities to improve people's living and working conditions. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Children learn paper-cutting at a relocation site for poverty alleviation in Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2022. Located in Chengxi community of Xingye County, the relocation site for poverty alleviation in Guangxi has more than 5,600 residents. Local authorities has constructed a series of supporting infrastructure and facilities to improve people's living and working conditions. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
A staff member briefs policies to residents at an employment service center of a relocation site for poverty alleviation in Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2022. Located in Chengxi community of Xingye County, the relocation site for poverty alleviation in Guangxi has more than 5,600 residents. Local authorities has constructed a series of supporting infrastructure and facilities to improve people's living and working conditions. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Residents buy vegetables at a supermarket in a relocation site for poverty alleviation in Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2022. Located in Chengxi community of Xingye County, the relocation site for poverty alleviation in Guangxi has more than 5,600 residents. Local authorities has constructed a series of supporting infrastructure and facilities to improve people's living and working conditions. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Children paste paper-cutting artwork at home in a relocation site for poverty alleviation in Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2022. Located in Chengxi community of Xingye County, the relocation site for poverty alleviation in Guangxi has more than 5,600 residents. Local authorities has constructed a series of supporting infrastructure and facilities to improve people's living and working conditions. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2022 shows a relocation site for poverty alleviation in Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Located in Chengxi community of Xingye County, the relocation site for poverty alleviation in Guangxi has more than 5,600 residents. Local authorities has constructed a series of supporting infrastructure and facilities to improve people's living and working conditions. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
