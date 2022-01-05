In pics: Bumper harvest of pompano in S China's Guangxi

January 05, 2022

Offshore fish farm in Beihai city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, witnesses a bumper harvest of pompano. (Photo/Feng Guoqing)

In Beihai city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the fish farms welcomed a bumper harvest of winter fishing. Local fishermen were busy catching pompano with joy. Deep-sea fishing, with fish farms built of steel net-cages, represents a distinctive industry in Beihai city. The local government has implemented a series of subsidy policies to encourage enterprises and individuals to participate in the industry.

Since 2021, Beihai city has rented out 6,948 mu (about 463 hectares) of sea area for use, reaching a total transaction volume of 19.35 million yuan (around $3.04 million) and has built 139 net-cages. To date, 14 enterprises in Beihai city have invested in the industry, with a total of 548 net-cages having been constructed. The annual output of pompano is expected to reach 20,000 tonnes, with an output value of about 600 million yuan (around $94 million).

