China's Guizhou posts 8.1 pct GDP growth in 2021

Xinhua) 09:21, January 21, 2022

GUIYANG, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Guizhou Province saw it's GDP hit 1.96 trillion yuan (about 309 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, up 8.1 percent year on year, official data shows.

The province's average GDP growth over the past two years was 6.3 percent, according to a government work report delivered at the fifth session of the 13th Guizhou Provincial People's Congress which opened on Thursday.

The per capita disposable incomes of the province's urban and rural residents respectively rose 8.6 percent and 10.4 percent from 2020, the report said.

Guizhou has set its GDP growth target for 2022 at approximately 7 percent.

The province saw its foreign trade volume rise 19.7 percent year on year to 65.42 billion yuan in 2021, according to the customs bureau of Guiyang.

In 2021, exports amounted to 48.71 billion yuan and imports totaled 16.71 billion yuan.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)