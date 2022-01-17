China's GDP tops 110 trln yuan in 2021

Xinhua) 11:09, January 17, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's gross domestic product (GDP) exceeded the 110-trillion-yuan (17.3 trillion U.S. dollars) threshold as it posted an 8.1 percent year-on-year expansion to 114.367 trillion yuan in 2021, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

