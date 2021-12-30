Yearender: Xinhua's top 10 China news events in 2021

Xinhua) 08:09, December 30, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Xinhua News Agency's top 10 China news events in 2021 are as follows:

1. China's GDP has grown past the 100-trillion-yuan threshold

China's gross domestic product (GDP) exceeded the 100-trillion-yuan (about 15.42 trillion U.S. dollars) threshold in 2020, official data released on Jan. 18, 2021 show.

This marks a great step forward for China's economic, technological and comprehensive strength and is of symbolic significance to completing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects and embarking on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist China.

2. CPC launches campaign on studying Party history

The Communist Party of China (CPC) launched a campaign on studying the Party's history on Feb. 20, 2021, the year of the CPC's centenary.

As a major strategic decision made by the CPC Central Committee, the campaign was aimed at mobilizing the whole Party and nation to be fully devoted to developing a modern socialist China with full confidence. Through the campaign, Party members have gained strength to power ahead from the Party's past endeavors.

3. Hong Kong's electoral system is improved

On March 11, China's top legislature adopted a decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). Later that month, the amended Annex I and Annex II to the Basic Law of the HKSAR were adopted. Relevant local legislation was also completed.

The new electoral system has laid a solid foundation for the steady democratic development and good governance in Hong Kong, as well as for the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems."

4. CPC celebrates its centenary

The CPC celebrated the 100th anniversary of its founding on July 1.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a speech at a grand gathering held at the Tian'anmen Square, in which he hailed the Party's success over the past century and called on the whole Party to continue its hard work and carry out "a great struggle" to achieve national rejuvenation.

Ahead of the grand gathering, Xi conferred the July 1 Medal, the Party's highest honor, on model CPC members. The Museum of the Communist Party of China was inaugurated.

5. China attains milestone development goal

Xi announced on July 1 that China has realized its first centenary goal -- building a moderately prosperous society in all respects. Poverty eradication is considered the "bottom-line task" in attaining this milestone development goal.

It was announced earlier in 2021 that China has scored a "complete victory" in its fight against poverty. Over the past eight years, the final 98.99 million impoverished rural residents living under the current poverty line had all been lifted out of poverty.

6. China supports couples in having third child

China's central authorities announced a policy plan in July to allow couples to have a third child. A month later, the country's Population and Family Planning Law was amended in line with the new policy.

The amendment cancels relevant restrictive measures, including fines for couples who violate the law to have more children than they are permitted. It also stipulates supportive measures for the policy shift.

7. Key CPC plenum reviews Party's endeavors over past century

The sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee was held from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11 in Beijing. The session deliberated and adopted the Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century.

Highlighting the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the resolution represents an updated understanding on the part of the CPC Central Committee of the Party's century-long history. It is a guideline for the Party to create a brighter future and achieve national rejuvenation by learning from history.

The plenum also decided to convene the 20th CPC National Congress in the second half of 2022.

8. Xi holds video meetings with U.S. and Russian counterparts

President Xi Jinping held a video meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on Nov. 16, charting the course for bilateral ties. On Dec. 15, Xi held his second video meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2021.

Over the past year, Xi has attended a series of diplomatic events via video link. Through "cloud diplomacy," Xi has proposed China's approach to addressing global challenges, which has facilitated global anti-pandemic cooperation and shared development, and promoted the common values of humanity and the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

9. China makes major progress in space missions including manned spaceflight

As China's Shenzhou-13 taikonauts Zhai Zhigang and Ye Guangfu returned to the space station core module Tianhe on Dec. 27, the manned spacecraft's crew successfully completed their second extravehicular activities this year.

It was among the major achievements China has made in its space missions over the past year, which has also witnessed the launch of Tianhe, the exploration of Mars rover Zhurong and the completion of Shenzhou-12 manned spaceflight mission. This year marked a giant step forward in the quality of China's sci-tech strength.

10. China gets off to a good start during the 14th Five-Year Plan period

The year 2021 has been a milestone for both the Party and the nation. Under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the Chinese people have embarked on a new journey toward the Second Centenary Goal and got the 14th Five-Year Plan off to a great start.

China has accelerated efforts to foster a new paradigm of development and promote high-quality development, and continued to lead the world in terms of economic development and COVID-19 containment, with significant progress made in improving scientific strength, industrial chain resilience, people's wellbeing, reform and opening-up, and eco-environmental advancement. Enditem

