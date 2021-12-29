Children in remote area of SW China’s Sichuan receive special lesson on outer space

People's Daily Online) 18:11, December 29, 2021

A special lesson on outer space with a rich content was given to students at a primary school deep in the mountains of southwest China's Sichuan Province, which helped to satisfy the children’s desire for exploring the universe and broadening their horizons.

Photo shows young children dressed in “space suits” at a primary school located deep in the mountains of southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo/Han Xian)

During the lesson, students of Qiansuo Township Primary School in Yanyuan county, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan reviewed legends about how Chinese people in ancient times attempted to fly towards the sky, and learned about the achievements of China’s contemporary space industry. After putting on the “space suits” they had been longing for, the children were immersed in excitement and were able to become “astronauts” for a day.

Together with the students of the China Academy of Art in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, they drew paintings using their own creativity and imagination. Their works went far beyond the scope of the universe, as some children wanted to travel around the world to see skyscrapers, while others wanted to illustrate environmentally-friendly and energy-saving firetrucks.

Young children draw pictures inspired by their special lesson on outer space. (Photo/Han Xian)

The children were also encouraged to draw inspiration from the myths of the beautiful local Lugu Lake, Chang'e probe and China's lunar rover Yutu, or Jade Rabbit, to create the “future planets” they dreamed of.

China's homemade sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth," which tells the story of mankind thrusting the Earth out of the solar system to escape from a rapidly expanding sun, was also screened.

The lesson is a vivid example of meeting the cultural needs of people in remote areas, as China fully advances rural vitalization.

