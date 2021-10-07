Home>>
China prepares to launch Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship
(Xinhua) 13:48, October 07, 2021
The combination of the Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket has been transferred to the launching area, and the spaceship will be launched in the near future at an appropriate time, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said Thursday.
The facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition, and various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned, said the CMSA.
