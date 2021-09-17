Shenzhou-12 mission in 120 seconds

Xinhua) 08:16, September 17, 2021

The spacecraft Shenzhou-12, with Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo on board, separated from the space station core module Tianhe at 8:56 a.m. Thursday (Beijing Time) and the three astronauts are now on their way home.

They have lived and worked in Tianhe for about 90 days, the longest stay in space by Chinese astronauts. Take a quick look at what they have done in orbit.

