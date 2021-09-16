Home>>
Shenzhou-12 separates from space station core module
(Xinhua) 11:07, September 16, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- The spacecraft Shenzhou-12, which is carrying Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, separated from the space station core module Tianhe at 8:56 a.m. Thursday (Beijing Time).
The three astronauts have lived and worked in Tianhe for 90 days, the longest stay in space by Chinese astronauts.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shenzhou-12 taikonauts exit China’s Tianhe space station core module, conclude three-month stay
- Hong Kong people looking forward to dialogue with astronauts on space station
- New extravehicular pump ensures stable operation of China's space station
- Chinese astronauts complete second time EVAs for space station construction
- How Chinese astronauts stay healthy in space
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.