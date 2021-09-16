Shenzhou-12 separates from space station core module

Xinhua) 11:07, September 16, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- The spacecraft Shenzhou-12, which is carrying Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, separated from the space station core module Tianhe at 8:56 a.m. Thursday (Beijing Time).

The three astronauts have lived and worked in Tianhe for 90 days, the longest stay in space by Chinese astronauts.

