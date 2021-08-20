Home>>
Chinese astronauts complete second time EVAs for space station construction
(Xinhua) 15:39, August 20, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese astronauts have completed the extravehicular activities (EVAs) and returned to the space station core module Tianhe, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Friday.
This was the second time that the astronauts conducted EVAs during the construction of the country's space station, and the CMSA declared the EVAs a complete success.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.