Chinese astronauts complete second time EVAs for space station construction

Xinhua) 15:39, August 20, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese astronauts have completed the extravehicular activities (EVAs) and returned to the space station core module Tianhe, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Friday.

This was the second time that the astronauts conducted EVAs during the construction of the country's space station, and the CMSA declared the EVAs a complete success.

