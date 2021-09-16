Shenzhou-12 taikonauts exit China’s Tianhe space station core module, conclude three-month stay

Global Times) 10:49, September 16, 2021

Carrying crew of three taikonauts, Shenzhou-12 successfully separated with China's Tianhe space station core module on Thursday morning. Having lived and worked in orbit for 90 days, the mission crew set new record of longest space stay in a single flight for Chinese astronauts.

Before the separation, the crew completed a range of work including transmitting experiment data back to Earth and sorting and transferring of goods to remain in orbit, with the help of technicians on the ground, the Global Times learned from the China Manned Space Agency on Thursday.

