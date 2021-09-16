Home>>
Shenzhou-12 taikonauts exit China’s Tianhe space station core module, conclude three-month stay
(Global Times) 10:49, September 16, 2021
Carrying crew of three taikonauts, Shenzhou-12 successfully separated with China's Tianhe space station core module on Thursday morning. Having lived and worked in orbit for 90 days, the mission crew set new record of longest space stay in a single flight for Chinese astronauts.
Before the separation, the crew completed a range of work including transmitting experiment data back to Earth and sorting and transferring of goods to remain in orbit, with the help of technicians on the ground, the Global Times learned from the China Manned Space Agency on Thursday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's reusable suborbital spacecraft makes successful maiden flight
- China’s space station recycles 66 liters of urine in 3 weeks to support crew
- Shenzhou-12 astronauts work out in spacecraft
- Shenzhou-12 astronauts use new-generation spacesuits for first spacewalk mission
- Cutting-edge technology to support Shenzhou-12 taikonauts' first spacewalk mission
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.