Shenzhou-12 astronauts use new-generation spacesuits for first spacewalk mission

China’s Shenzhou-12 spaceship crew completed all its scheduled tasks after extravehicular activities (EVAs), and astronauts Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo returned to the space station core module Tianhe on July 4, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). The country’s first EVAs during the construction of the country's space station were a complete success, the CMSA announced.

Screen image taken at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on July 4, 2021 shows a Chinese astronaut conducting extravehicular activities (EVAs) out of the space station core module Tianhe. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

The spacewalk also saw the first use of China’s new-generation homemade spacesuits feitian, which means “flying to space”, helping the high-stakes feat to achieve success.

The spacesuit functions like a mini manned spacecraft that ensures the safety of the astronauts and allows them to work outside the space station, according to Zhang Wanxin, an expert of the China Astronaut Research and Training Center.

Zhang added that it is a one-size-fits-all spacesuit, as it can be adjusted to fit each astronaut.

The spacesuits are an upgrade to the suits used previously on the Shenzhou-7 mission in 2008, which featured a landmark spacewalk.

Significant technological improvements have been made to the new spacesuits compared to the previous Shenzhou-7 ones, Zhang said, explaining that the center redesigned the spacesuits’ structure, and extended the length of time they can be used for.

As they have better mobility, the spacesuits can better protect the astronauts and are easier to maintain, Zhang explained.

China also tailored in-cabin spacesuits for astronauts that feature oxygen supply, ventilation and communication systems, Zhang noted.

