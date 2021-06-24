Triplet lotus flowers found in Zhejiang

Photo shows triplet lotus flowers in Taizhou City, Zhejiang Province. Multi-head lotus flowers are a rare and precious species, with each flower having its own pedicel, connecting to the stalk. The chance of a twin lotus flower is only one in 100,000, while a triplet lotus is rarer. (Photo/ ICphoto)

