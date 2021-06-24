Home>>
Triplet lotus flowers found in Zhejiang
(Ecns.cn) 13:13, June 24, 2021
Photo shows triplet lotus flowers in Taizhou City, Zhejiang Province. Multi-head lotus flowers are a rare and precious species, with each flower having its own pedicel, connecting to the stalk. The chance of a twin lotus flower is only one in 100,000, while a triplet lotus is rarer. (Photo/ ICphoto)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.