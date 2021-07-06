Shenzhou-12 astronauts work out in spacecraft

(People's Daily App) 17:11, July 06, 2021

Working out, and playing sports can help astronauts overcome weightlessness. In the video, Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-12 mission use the treadmill, spin cycle and other equipment to keep fit.

