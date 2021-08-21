China's space-tracking ship Yuanwang-5 back from monitoring mission

NANJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Yuanwang-5 space-tracking ship returned to its homeport on Friday after completing a maritime monitoring mission for the launch of the Zhongxing-2E satellite.

The Zhongxing-2E satellite was sent into space by a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Aug. 6.

The tracking vessel conducted a space-ground information exchange and provided significant data support to ensure the smooth execution of key stages of the launch, including the satellite's orbit determination and entry.

Yuanwang-5 was at sea for 33 days and has sailed more than 10,000 nautical miles for this round of mission.

After docking at the port, crew members will examine the facilities and replenish supplies for the upcoming missions.

