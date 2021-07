International Aviation and Space Salon kicks off in Moscow, Russia

July 21, 2021

A MC-21 single-aisle airliner flies during the opening day of the International Aviation and Space Salon (MAKS)-2021 in a Moscow suburb, Russia, on July 20, 2021. MAKS-2021 kicked off in a Moscow suburb on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

