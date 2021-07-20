Immersive center gives Shanghai residents experience of space travel

July 20, 2021

A center offering an immersive experience in learning about space science opened in Changning district of Shanghai from July 16 to 18.

The center, consisting of four zones and 15 booths that creatively display China’s advances in space technology, popularized knowledge about space, demonstrated the growing process of the seeds that had returned from a journey to space, and displayed high-tech equipment used by space exploration programs, as well as models of China’s Mars rover, lunar rover, and carrier rockets.

Visitors were also able to experience weightlessness for a few minutes in a specially designed cabin, used VR headsets to “sit” inside a returning capsule and catch a glimpse of the spectacular space outside, and sat on a simulated lunar rover.

The visitors were issued a “space passport” before they started their trip, and those who had collected all five stamps, showing they had completed the trip, were given space-themed gifts. The center was launched by the New Media Center of People’s Daily, and supported by the information center of the China National Space Administration.

