Astronauts return home after China's longest space mission
(Xinhua) 08:20, September 18, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Three Chinese astronauts, the first sent to orbit for space station construction, have completed their three-month mission and returned to Earth safely on Friday.
The return capsule of the Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship, carrying astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at 1:34 p.m. (Beijing Time), according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
The three astronauts have exited the return capsule, all in good condition, said the CMSA.
The first manned flight during the construction of China's space station was a complete success, it announced.
