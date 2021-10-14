China discloses tasks of Shenzhou-13 crewed space mission

Xinhua) 17:03, October 14, 2021

JIUQUAN, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming Shenzhou-13 crewed space mission will include two or three extravehicular activities, installation of important devices for mechanical arms as well as various sci-tech experiments and application, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Thursday.

The Shenzhou-13 crewed spaceship will be launched at 12:23 a.m. Saturday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, said Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the CMSA, at a press conference held at the launch center.

