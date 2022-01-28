Over 4,600 scientific datasets on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau released

Aerial photo taken on April 20, 2020 shows a view of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's National Tibetan Plateau Data Center (TPDC) has collected and published more than 4,600 scientific datasets on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and its surrounding areas, providing vital data support for the research on "the roof of the world."

The institute under the Chinese Academy of Sciences supported 689 scientific research projects and more than 450 SCI papers in 2021, said the TPDC at its annual working conference on Wednesday.

Since its establishment in 2019, the TPDC has collected scientific datasets in the cryosphere, solid Earth, ancient environments, land surfaces, and other fields.

It now has more than 50,000 registered users, attracting 860,000 visits per month on average.

The TPDC has been providing Chinese and English bilingual data resources, making it a significant platform for global researchers to access scientific data about the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

It has provided data support for major scientific studies and discoveries on the cryosphere and ecological changes in climate changes and enhancing regional disaster prediction and early warning and disaster relief.

Scientific data is the basic strategic resource for national scientific and technological innovation and development, said Li Xin, director of the TPDC.

Strengthening the management, analysis, and sharing of scientific data is hugely significant in improving scientific and technological innovation capability and promoting economic and social development, Li added.

