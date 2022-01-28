'Grassland Paradise' for Tibetan herdsmen at foot of snow mountain

Herdsmen graze their livestock in the snow in Wuda village of Damxung county, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 27, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)

Located in the north of Lhasa city in Tibet Autonomous Region, Damxung, which means the "Selected Pasture" in Tibetan, has vast grasslands and fertile land with an average altitude of 4,200 meters.

