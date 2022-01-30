Languages

Archive

Sunday, January 30, 2022

Home>>

Scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, Tibet

(Xinhua) 08:59, January 30, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 28, 2022 shows a herd of sheep near the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories