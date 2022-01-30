Home>>
Scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, Tibet
(Xinhua) 08:59, January 30, 2022
Photo taken on Jan. 28, 2022 shows a herd of sheep near the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tibetan Thangka art exhibition opens to visitors in Sanya, south China’s Hainan
- Tibet strives to further improve lives of people with disabilities
- 'Grassland Paradise' for Tibetan herdsmen at foot of snow mountain
- Post-Millennial university students produce first talk show in the Tibetan language
- Tibet's GDP expands 6.7 percent in 2021
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.