Scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, Tibet

Xinhua) 08:59, January 30, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 28, 2022 shows a herd of sheep near the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

