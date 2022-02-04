Pic story of college student Tenzin Drolma's winter vacation in Tibet

Xinhua) 17:38, February 04, 2022

Tenzin Drolma (C) stands with her mother (R) and a neighbor girl while herding cattle in Gyaga Village of Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2022. Tenzin Drolma, 21, was born on the grassland near Lake Namtso in Tibet. In 2020, she was admitted to Jiangsu Food and Pharmaceutical Science College in east China's Jiangsu Province as a Chinese pharmacy major student. The college life in the outside world is fresh to Drolma. She met many new classmates and made many friends. When winter vacation came, Drolma returned to her beloved home. "I leave my hometown in order to come back being a better person," she said. "I hope that when I graduate from college, I can help my family live a better life and I can be a useful person to my hometown and people here." (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

Thutop (R) looks at his daughter Tenzin Drolma in Gyaga Village of Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2022.

Tenzin Drolma drinks fresh milk in Gyaga Village of Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2022.

Tenzin Drolma (2nd L) whispers with her mother in Gyaga Village of Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2022.

Tenzin Drolma (R) assists her grandmother into their house in Gyaga Village of Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2022.

Tenzin Drolma (2nd R) poses for pictures with her family in Gyaga Village of Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2022.

Tenzin Drolma plays with a calf in Gyaga Village of Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2022.

Tenzin Drolma herds cattle in Gyaga Village of Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2022.

Tenzin Drolma (C) enjoys lunch with her parents in Gyaga Village of Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2022.

Tenzin Drolma (L) greets her grandmother in Gyaga Village of Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2022.

Tenzin Drolma stands inside a pen in Gyaga Village of Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2022.

Tenzin Drolma's family welcomes her home in Gyaga Village of Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2022.

