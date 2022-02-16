Tibet cuts oil prices in remote areas to benefit locals

Xinhua) 16:57, February 16, 2022

LHASA, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has lowered prices of refined oil in Ali and Qamdo prefectures starting this week, local authorities said.

Located over 4,500 meters above sea level, Ali prefecture is more than 1,700 km away from regional capital Lhasa, thus the oil price there has remained high.

The oil price adjustment narrows the price difference of refined oil in Tibet, especially in its remote areas so that the locals can buy oil at a lower price.

Following the adjustment, the price difference of standard gasoline and diesel between Ali and Lhasa is 700 yuan (about 110.4 U.S. dollars) per tonne, down by 60 percent on average from the previous level, according to the regional development and reform commission.

The price difference of standard gasoline and diesel between Qamdo and Lhasa is 400 yuan, an average drop of 68 percent from the previous level.

