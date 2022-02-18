Home>>
Breathtaking view of oldest palace in Tibet 'Yumbu Lakhang'
(Ecns.cn) 15:25, February 18, 2022
An aerial view of the ancient palace Yumbu Lakhang in Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Yumbu Lakhang was built atop a small hill in the 2nd century BC and believed to be the oldest palace in Tibet. The palace was named after the shape of the mountain it was built on and listed as a regional-level cultural relic in Tibet in 1962. (Photo/China News Serive)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- In pics: Battle of the Flowers parade of 2022 Nice Carnival
- How technology helps Chinese athletes make breakthroughs at Beijing Winter Olympics
- Shcherbakova wins as ROC duo finish 1-2 in women's singles figure skating at Beijing 2022
- French duo crowned, Chinese ice dancers make history at Beijing 2022
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.