We Are China

Scenery of cole flowers in Mugang Township, China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:12, March 04, 2022

Aerial photo taken on March 3, 2022 shows the scenery of cole flowers in Mugang Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on March 3, 2022 shows the scenery of cole flowers in Mugang Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on March 3, 2022 shows the scenery of cole flowers in Mugang Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Photo taken on March 3, 2022 shows the scenery of cole flowers in Mugang Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on March 3, 2022 shows the scenery of cole flowers in Mugang Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on March 3, 2022 shows the scenery of cole flowers in Mugang Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Photo taken on March 3, 2022 shows the scenery of cole flowers in Mugang Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on March 3, 2022 shows the scenery of cole flowers in Mugang Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on March 3, 2022 shows the scenery of cole flowers in Mugang Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on March 3, 2022 shows the scenery of cole flowers in Mugang Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on March 3, 2022 shows the scenery of cole flowers in Mugang Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on March 3, 2022 shows the scenery of cole flowers in Mugang Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on March 3, 2022 shows the scenery of cole flowers in Mugang Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)