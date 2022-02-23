SW China's Guizhou issues yellow alert for heavy snow

Xinhua) 09:08, February 23, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 22, 2022 shows a snow-covered residential compound in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 22, 2022 shows a snow-covered residential compound in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 22, 2022 shows a snow-covered residential compound in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 22, 2022 shows the snow scenery of an economic and technological development zone in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

China's meteorological authorities on Tuesday continued to issue a yellow alert for heavy snow in some regions of the country.

From Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, snowstorms are likely to hit parts of Yunnan, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang, with up to 25 millimeters of snowfall expected, the National Meteorological Center said. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

People play on snow-covered field at Jinzhu Township of an economic and technological development zone in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 22, 2022.

China's meteorological authorities on Tuesday continued to issue a yellow alert for heavy snow in some regions of the country.

From Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, snowstorms are likely to hit parts of Yunnan, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang, with up to 25 millimeters of snowfall expected, the National Meteorological Center said. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 22, 2022 shows the snow scenery of an economic and technological development zone in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

China's meteorological authorities on Tuesday continued to issue a yellow alert for heavy snow in some regions of the country.

From Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, snowstorms are likely to hit parts of Yunnan, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang, with up to 25 millimeters of snowfall expected, the National Meteorological Center said. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 22, 2022 shows a snow-covered residential compound in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 22, 2022 shows the snow scenery of an economic and technological development zone in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

China's meteorological authorities on Tuesday continued to issue a yellow alert for heavy snow in some regions of the country.

From Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, snowstorms are likely to hit parts of Yunnan, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang, with up to 25 millimeters of snowfall expected, the National Meteorological Center said. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Children play on snow-covered field at Jinzhu Township of an economic and technological development zone in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 22, 2022.

China's meteorological authorities on Tuesday continued to issue a yellow alert for heavy snow in some regions of the country.

From Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, snowstorms are likely to hit parts of Yunnan, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang, with up to 25 millimeters of snowfall expected, the National Meteorological Center said. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 22, 2022 shows the snow scenery of the Aha Lake National Wetland Park in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

China's meteorological authorities on Tuesday continued to issue a yellow alert for heavy snow in some regions of the country.

From Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, snowstorms are likely to hit parts of Yunnan, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang, with up to 25 millimeters of snowfall expected, the National Meteorological Center said. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 22, 2022 shows the snow scenery of an economic and technological development zone in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

China's meteorological authorities on Tuesday continued to issue a yellow alert for heavy snow in some regions of the country.

From Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, snowstorms are likely to hit parts of Yunnan, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang, with up to 25 millimeters of snowfall expected, the National Meteorological Center said. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A child plays on snow-covered field at Jinzhu Township of an economic and technological development zone in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 22, 2022.

China's meteorological authorities on Tuesday continued to issue a yellow alert for heavy snow in some regions of the country.

From Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, snowstorms are likely to hit parts of Yunnan, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang, with up to 25 millimeters of snowfall expected, the National Meteorological Center said. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

People play on snow-covered field at Jinzhu Township of an economic and technological development zone in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 22, 2022.

China's meteorological authorities on Tuesday continued to issue a yellow alert for heavy snow in some regions of the country.

From Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, snowstorms are likely to hit parts of Yunnan, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang, with up to 25 millimeters of snowfall expected, the National Meteorological Center said. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 22, 2022 shows the snow scenery of the Aha Lake National Wetland Park in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

China's meteorological authorities on Tuesday continued to issue a yellow alert for heavy snow in some regions of the country.

From Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, snowstorms are likely to hit parts of Yunnan, Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang, with up to 25 millimeters of snowfall expected, the National Meteorological Center said. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)