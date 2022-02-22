Snow scenery across China

February 22, 2022

Staff members remove the branches crushed by snow and ice in Jinxiu Town of Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo by Gao Rujin/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 21, 2022 shows workers cleaning the snow at a highway in Panshi Town, Songtao Miao Autonomous County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Long Yuanbin/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Feb, 21, 2022 shows the snow view in the desert of Aksay Kazakh Autonomous County, Jiuquan, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Gao Hongshan/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Feb. 21, 2022 shows the snow view of Aizhai Town in Jishou City of Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Liu Zhenjun/Xinhua)

Villagers clean the ice and snow at a tea garden in Jinxiu Town of Jinxiu Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo by Gao Rujin/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Feb. 21, 2022 shows the snow view of a bamboo forest in Da'an Village of Yangzhuang Township of Wuyishan, Nanping, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Photo taken on Feb. 21, 2022 shows the snow view of a tea garden in Da'an Village of Yangzhuang Township of Wuyishan, Nanping, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

