Snowfall hits Beijing
People enjoy the snow view at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. A snowfall hit Beijing on Sunday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
People walk on an overpass in snow in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. A snowfall hit Beijing on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
People walk on the street in snow in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. A snowfall hit Beijing on Sunday. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)
People enjoy the snow view at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. A snowfall hit Beijing on Sunday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
People enjoy the snow view at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. A snowfall hit Beijing on Sunday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
People enjoy the snow view at Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. A snowfall hit Beijing on Sunday. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)
Photos
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.