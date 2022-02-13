Snowfall hits Beijing

Xinhua) 16:10, February 13, 2022

People enjoy the snow view at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. A snowfall hit Beijing on Sunday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

People walk on an overpass in snow in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. A snowfall hit Beijing on Sunday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People walk on the street in snow in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. A snowfall hit Beijing on Sunday. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

People enjoy the snow view at Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. A snowfall hit Beijing on Sunday. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

