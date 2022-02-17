Grass-roots troupe in SW China's Guizhou performs traditional Taiping lantern opera

Xinhua) 08:13, February 17, 2022

Members of a local opera troupe rehearse in Longshan Township, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 7, 2022. Deep in the mountains in Longli County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, there is a grass-roots troupe performing Taiping Huadengxi, or Taiping lantern opera, in Longli. Taiping Huadengxi which combines singing and dancing is a traditional local opera in Guizhou and was enlisted as a provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2019. Most troupe members are ordinary farmers, who gather together after their farm work to rehearse and exchange experiences. The ages of its members range from 8 to 87 years old. On holidays, they visit nearby villages to perform for villagers, enriching their cultural lives. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A child plays with a drum in Longshan Township, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 7, 2022. Deep in the mountains in Longli County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, there is a grass-roots troupe performing Taiping Huadengxi, or Taiping lantern opera, in Longli. Taiping Huadengxi which combines singing and dancing is a traditional local opera in Guizhou and was enlisted as a provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2019. Most troupe members are ordinary farmers, who gather together after their farm work to rehearse and exchange experiences. The ages of its members range from 8 to 87 years old. On holidays, they visit nearby villages to perform for villagers, enriching their cultural lives. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Members of a local opera troupe head for a rehearsal in Longshan Township, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 7, 2022. Deep in the mountains in Longli County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, there is a grass-roots troupe performing Taiping Huadengxi, or Taiping lantern opera, in Longli. Taiping Huadengxi which combines singing and dancing is a traditional local opera in Guizhou and was enlisted as a provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2019. Most troupe members are ordinary farmers, who gather together after their farm work to rehearse and exchange experiences. The ages of its members range from 8 to 87 years old. On holidays, they visit nearby villages to perform for villagers, enriching their cultural lives. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Members of a local opera troupe rehearse in Longshan Township, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 7, 2022. Deep in the mountains in Longli County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, there is a grass-roots troupe performing Taiping Huadengxi, or Taiping lantern opera, in Longli. Taiping Huadengxi which combines singing and dancing is a traditional local opera in Guizhou and was enlisted as a provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2019. Most troupe members are ordinary farmers, who gather together after their farm work to rehearse and exchange experiences. The ages of its members range from 8 to 87 years old. On holidays, they visit nearby villages to perform for villagers, enriching their cultural lives. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Members of a local opera troupe rehearse in Longshan Township, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 7, 2022. Deep in the mountains in Longli County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, there is a grass-roots troupe performing Taiping Huadengxi, or Taiping lantern opera, in Longli. Taiping Huadengxi which combines singing and dancing is a traditional local opera in Guizhou and was enlisted as a provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2019. Most troupe members are ordinary farmers, who gather together after their farm work to rehearse and exchange experiences. The ages of its members range from 8 to 87 years old. On holidays, they visit nearby villages to perform for villagers, enriching their cultural lives. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Members of a local opera troupe rehearse in Longshan Township, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 7, 2022. Deep in the mountains in Longli County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, there is a grass-roots troupe performing Taiping Huadengxi, or Taiping lantern opera, in Longli. Taiping Huadengxi which combines singing and dancing is a traditional local opera in Guizhou and was enlisted as a provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2019. Most troupe members are ordinary farmers, who gather together after their farm work to rehearse and exchange experiences. The ages of its members range from 8 to 87 years old. On holidays, they visit nearby villages to perform for villagers, enriching their cultural lives. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Members of a local opera troupe head for a rehearsal in Longshan Township, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 7, 2022. Deep in the mountains in Longli County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, there is a grass-roots troupe performing Taiping Huadengxi, or Taiping lantern opera, in Longli. Taiping Huadengxi which combines singing and dancing is a traditional local opera in Guizhou and was enlisted as a provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2019. Most troupe members are ordinary farmers, who gather together after their farm work to rehearse and exchange experiences. The ages of its members range from 8 to 87 years old. On holidays, they visit nearby villages to perform for villagers, enriching their cultural lives. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A member of a local opera troupe puts on costumes in Longshan Township, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 6, 2022. Deep in the mountains in Longli County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, there is a grass-roots troupe performing Taiping Huadengxi, or Taiping lantern opera, in Longli. Taiping Huadengxi which combines singing and dancing is a traditional local opera in Guizhou and was enlisted as a provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2019. Most troupe members are ordinary farmers, who gather together after their farm work to rehearse and exchange experiences. The ages of its members range from 8 to 87 years old. On holidays, they visit nearby villages to perform for villagers, enriching their cultural lives. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Members of a local opera troupe put on costumes in Longshan Township, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 6, 2022. Deep in the mountains in Longli County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, there is a grass-roots troupe performing Taiping Huadengxi, or Taiping lantern opera, in Longli. Taiping Huadengxi which combines singing and dancing is a traditional local opera in Guizhou and was enlisted as a provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2019. Most troupe members are ordinary farmers, who gather together after their farm work to rehearse and exchange experiences. The ages of its members range from 8 to 87 years old. On holidays, they visit nearby villages to perform for villagers, enriching their cultural lives. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Members of a local opera troupe rehearse in Longshan Township, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 7, 2022. Deep in the mountains in Longli County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, there is a grass-roots troupe performing Taiping Huadengxi, or Taiping lantern opera, in Longli. Taiping Huadengxi which combines singing and dancing is a traditional local opera in Guizhou and was enlisted as a provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2019. Most troupe members are ordinary farmers, who gather together after their farm work to rehearse and exchange experiences. The ages of its members range from 8 to 87 years old. On holidays, they visit nearby villages to perform for villagers, enriching their cultural lives. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A villager carries a lantern in Longshan Township, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 7, 2022. Deep in the mountains in Longli County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, there is a grass-roots troupe performing Taiping Huadengxi, or Taiping lantern opera, in Longli. Taiping Huadengxi which combines singing and dancing is a traditional local opera in Guizhou and was enlisted as a provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2019. Most troupe members are ordinary farmers, who gather together after their farm work to rehearse and exchange experiences. The ages of its members range from 8 to 87 years old. On holidays, they visit nearby villages to perform for villagers, enriching their cultural lives. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A member of a local opera troupe puts on costumes in Longshan Township, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 6, 2022. Deep in the mountains in Longli County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, there is a grass-roots troupe performing Taiping Huadengxi, or Taiping lantern opera, in Longli. Taiping Huadengxi which combines singing and dancing is a traditional local opera in Guizhou and was enlisted as a provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2019. Most troupe members are ordinary farmers, who gather together after their farm work to rehearse and exchange experiences. The ages of its members range from 8 to 87 years old. On holidays, they visit nearby villages to perform for villagers, enriching their cultural lives. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Members of a local opera troupe rehearse in Longshan Township, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 7, 2022. Deep in the mountains in Longli County, Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, there is a grass-roots troupe performing Taiping Huadengxi, or Taiping lantern opera, in Longli. Taiping Huadengxi which combines singing and dancing is a traditional local opera in Guizhou and was enlisted as a provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2019. Most troupe members are ordinary farmers, who gather together after their farm work to rehearse and exchange experiences. The ages of its members range from 8 to 87 years old. On holidays, they visit nearby villages to perform for villagers, enriching their cultural lives. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)