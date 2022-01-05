Languages

Wednesday, January 05, 2022

In pics: Children keen to inherit traditional Lusheng dance in Guizhou

(Ecns.cn) 16:08, January 05, 2022

Students of Miao ethnic group perform the traditional Lusheng (reed-pipe instrument) dance at Congjiang county, southwest China's Guizhou province. (Photo: China News service/Wu Dejun)

Lusheng dance is an intangible cultural heritage in Guizhou. Inheritors were invited to Guizhou schools to teach students the traditional culture and techniques.


