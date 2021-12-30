Children experience colorful folk customs ahead of New Year

Xinhua) 15:05, December 30, 2021

As the New Year is approaching, folk custom experience activities are carried out all over the country to get children to experience traditional folk customs and look forward to the arrival of the new year.

On December 29, children ofaffiliated kindergarten of Miaofengshan ethnic schoolin Mentougou District of Beijing take a group photo wearing tiger hats.

On December 29, children ofaffiliated kindergarten of Miaofengshan ethnic schoolin Mentougou District, Beijing give a dragon dance performence.

On December 29, children of Qingyang Street Central kindergarten in East China’s Shandong province perform dragon dance.

On December 29, children of Lingshanwei Central kindergarten in Qingdao city, East China’s Shandong province,learnto make new year greeting cards with the help of teachers.

