Home>>
Hohhot launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 3 to 11
(Xinhua) 09:33, November 24, 2021
A kid receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a school in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 23, 2021. Hohhot recently launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 3 to 11. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-developed oral COVID-19 drug expected to be approved for market use in December
- 70 pct of Hong Kong's eligible population get at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine jab
- COVID-19-related deaths in Europe could reach 2.2 mln by March 2022: WHO
- Tightened COVID-19 restrictions spark protests, riots across Europe amid new pandemic wave
- Children enjoy themselves at ski resort in Jilin
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.