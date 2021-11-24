Hohhot launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 3 to 11

Xinhua) 09:33, November 24, 2021

A kid receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a school in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 23, 2021. Hohhot recently launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 3 to 11. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

