70 pct of Hong Kong's eligible population get at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine jab

Xinhua) 09:05, November 24, 2021

HONG KONG, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Up to 70 percent of Hong Kong's eligible population, or 4.71 million people have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as far, nine months after the local inoculation drive began.

Of the people, more than 4.5 million are fully vaccinated after taking two shots, accounting for 66.9 percent of the eligible groups, official data showed Tuesday.

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported six new imported cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 12,410.

A total of 36 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them were imported, according to the CHP.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)