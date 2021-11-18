Home>>
Philippines thanks China for "life-saving vaccines"
(Xinhua) 16:59, November 18, 2021
The Philippines received one more batch of the Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines. A Philippine government official thanked China for the "steady and timely delivery of the life-saving vaccines." #GLOBALink
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
