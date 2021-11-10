UK to add China's Sinovac, Sinopharm to approved vaccine list

November 10, 2021

The British government said it would recognise COVID-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing later this month, adding China's Sinovac and Sinopharm to the UK's approved list of vaccines for inbound travelers.

The changes, which will come into force from Nov. 22, mean travelers who have received these two jabs will be considered fully vaccinated in Britain.

The Department for Transport said on Monday the travel rules are being further simplified as all people under the age of 18 will be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and will be able to enter England without self-isolating on arrival.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the announcement marks the next step in the restart of international travel.

More than 87 percent of people aged 12 and over in the UK have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 79 percent have received both doses, the latest figures indicated. At the same time, more than 17 percent have received booster jabs, or third doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

