Monday, December 06, 2021

Folk songs of Zhuang ethnic group sung during performance in Nanning

(Xinhua) 15:18, December 06, 2021

An artist sings folk song of Zhuang ethnic group during a performance in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)


