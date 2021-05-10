Retired teacher tells folk stories with clay sculptures

Ecns.cn) 15:05, May 10, 2021

Cai Guoyun, a retired teacher, sorts out the sculptures at a folk custom sculpture museum in Longtian Town, Fuqing City, Fujian Province, May 8, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Lyu Ming)

The life scenes composed of clay sculptures are vivid and interesting. Cai has created many clay sculptures over the years to display China's folk culture.

