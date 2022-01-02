Home>>
Total length of expressways in Guizhou exceeds 8,000 kilometers
(Xinhua) 13:25, January 02, 2022
Aerial photo taken on June 17, 2021 shows the expressway linking Shiqian and Yuping in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The total length of expressways in Guizhou Province exceeded 8,000 kilometers. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
