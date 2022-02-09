Special train helps migrant workers in Guizhou return to work

Xinhua) 08:22, February 09, 2022

Migrant workers wait to get on a special train at Zunyi Station in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 8, 2022. A special train free of charge for migrant workers who are about to return to work left Zunyi Station in Guizhou Province on Tuesday for Guangzhou and Zhuhai in east China's Guangdong Province. It is the first such train for returning workers in Guizhou this year. More than 600 migrant workers here took the train. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A migrant worker returning to work waves goodbye to his relatives at Zunyi Station in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 8, 2022.

Migrant workers wait for security check at Zunyi Station in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 8, 2022.

Migrant workers are seen on a special train at Zunyi Station in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 8, 2022.

Migrant workers receive security check at Zunyi Station in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 8, 2022.

A special train for migrant workers arrives at Zunyi Station in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 8, 2022.

A migrant worker (2nd L) gets a passenger card for the special train at Zunyi Station in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 8, 2022.

Migrant workers wait for security check at Zunyi Station in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 8, 2022.

Migrant workers get on a special train at Zunyi Station in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 8, 2022.

Migrant workers get on a special train at Zunyi Station in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 8, 2022.

Migrant workers are seen at Zunyi Station in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 8, 2022.

