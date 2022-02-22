Home>>
Harbin Ice-Snow World welcomes surging visitors
(Ecns.cn) 15:13, February 22, 2022
People pose for photos at Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 21, 2022.
Harbin Ice-Snow World has attracted surging tourists recently, over 4,000 visitors each day. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Hui)
