Harbin Ice-Snow World welcomes surging visitors

Ecns.cn) 15:13, February 22, 2022

People pose for photos at Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 21, 2022.

Harbin Ice-Snow World has attracted surging tourists recently, over 4,000 visitors each day. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Hui)

