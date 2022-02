Plum blossoms in full bloom in snow

Ecns.cn) 09:14, February 18, 2022

Plum blossoms are seen in full bloom in snow at a park in Anqing, Anhui Province, Feb. 17, 2022. Blossoming plum blossoms were covered by snowflake, forming a magical winter scene. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Junqi)

