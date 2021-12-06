Farmer grows flowers to bring joy to his life and happiness to others

A farmer who built a flower garden with nearly 700 pots of flowers for his village has inspired net users with his story of taking up a hobby to make himself happy with while benefiting other people.

57-year-old Hu Bingyi is a farmer from Dahezhuang village, Wuji township, Wu’an, a county-level city in north China’s Hebei Province. Many net users have said how lucky they would be to have Hu as a neighbor, but Hu himself says he does not have a natural for gardening, and mastered the skill by teaching himself and learning from experienced flower growers.

After adorning his own courtyard with flowers, Hu told himself that he could do something for the village by placing some of his flowers on streets and at a square in the village to make it more beautiful. There are 10 species of flowers, such as chrysanthemum, big-leaf hydrangea, and bougainvillea speetabilis, which bloom all year round.

At about 5 a.m. every day, Hu gets up to tend the flowers. Although he spends most of his spare time on this work, his family members were very supportive of him.

“I find pleasure in growing flowers, and I’m delighted to find that other people like my flowers too,” Hu said.

